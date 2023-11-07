Hospitals report margins are better, but still worry

Last week, the Arkansas Department of Human Services said that about 77,000 Medicaid beneficiaries lost their coverage in June because they were no longer eligible.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas hospitals have seen improved margins in recent months, but a financial hit could be looming with nearly 220,000 Arkansans having lost their Medicaid coverage since April 1.

Since DHS started its redeterminations on April 1, 219,108 Arkansans have lost their Medicaid coverage, according to DHS. Of those cases closed, 135,000 were beneficiaries whose coverage had previously been extended because of the special eligibility rules implemented during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The other cases were closed as part of normal operations, it said.

