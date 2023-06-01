Arkansas Children's gets $5.9 million from Miracle Network fundraisers

ARKANSAS, USA — More than 40 members of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals from across the region raised a total of $5.9 million for Arkansas Children's Hospital and Arkansas Children's Northwest in 2022, the system announced Wednesday.
The partners include businesses from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.
"Thanks to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers across the region, the funds raised will stay local and help make children better today and healthier tomorrow," Taylor Speegle, executive director of philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation, said in a news release.
To read more on the money raised, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.
