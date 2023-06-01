Arkansas Children's gets $5.9 million from Miracle Network fundraisers

More than 40 members of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals from across the region raised a total of $5.9 million for the hospital in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — More than 40 members of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals from across the region raised a total of $5.9 million for Arkansas Children's Hospital and Arkansas Children's Northwest in 2022, the system announced Wednesday.

The partners include businesses from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

"Thanks to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers across the region, the funds raised will stay local and help make children better today and healthier tomorrow," Taylor Speegle, executive director of philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation, said in a news release.

To read more on the money raised, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device