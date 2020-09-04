x
coronavirus

Washington Regional in need of cloth masks for non-clinical workers

The donations will go to the hospital's non-clinical team members and visitors.
Credit: Washington Regional Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As the Centers for Disease Control is now recommending cloth face masks for all individuals in public settings, Washington Regional Medical Center is now accepting homemade fabric masks.

If you can help, please click this link for the preferred pattern and other donation information. 

Masks can be dropped off at:
Washington Regional Medical Foundation
180 W. Appleby Rd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Map and directions
*To ensure social distancing, there is a donation box located on the front porch.

Or mail to:
Washington Regional Medical Center
Attn: Marketing
3215 N. North Hills Blvd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703

Financial Support: Give to the COVID-19 Response Fund

Non-Monetary Support such as meals, snacks, masks, pet sitting, art, letters of encouragement, prayers and any other inquiries: 479-463-6565 or icanhelp@wregional.com.  

