Washington Regional revises coronavirus screening hours

Washington Regional is revising its coronavirus screening clinic and hotline hours
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional has revised the hours of its screening clinic and hotline, effective Tuesday (March 24): 

  • Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Clinic 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard New hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 
  • Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Hotline 479.463.2055 New hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 

Both the clinic and hotline will remain open seven days a week. 

For more information on Washington Regional’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the latest updates, visit www.wregional.com/main/coronavirus

