Washington Regional revises coronavirus screening hours

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional has revised the hours of its screening clinic and hotline, effective Tuesday (March 24):
- Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Clinic 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard New hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Hotline 479.463.2055 New hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Both the clinic and hotline will remain open seven days a week.
For more information on Washington Regional’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the latest updates, visit www.wregional.com/main/coronavirus.