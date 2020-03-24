Washington Regional revises coronavirus screening hours

Washington Regional is revising its coronavirus screening clinic and hotline hours

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional has revised the hours of its screening clinic and hotline, effective Tuesday (March 24):

Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Clinic 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard New hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Hotline 479.463.2055 New hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Both the clinic and hotline will remain open seven days a week.