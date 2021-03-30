Arkansans 16+ now eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine

Hutchinson announced an additional 25,000 vaccines have arrived in the state this week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Vaccine eligibility has been opened to all Arkansans age 16 and older, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday (March 30).

Arkansans hoping to get a vaccine are asked to schedule their shots through local pharmacies, federal programs at Walmart and Walgreens, and through the state's Covid-19 hotline at 1-800-985-6030.

Arkansas reported 103 new Covid-19 cases in the state on Tuesday and an additional 15 deaths.

Hutchinson also announced that the statewide mask mandate has expired effective immediately.