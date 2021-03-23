Benton County Division of Public Safety teams with Collier Drug Stores to offer weekly 'Vaccination Destination'

1000 vaccines will be made available to all eligible categories every Wednesday for 13 weeks at the Benton County Fairgrounds Auditorium.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Division of Public Safety (BCDPS), with support from Collier Drug Stores, will be offering a weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Destination for Benton County residents.

Beginning March 31st, for 13 weeks BCDPS will offer doses of the Pfeizer vaccine on Wednesdays at the Benton County Fairgrounds Auditorium.

1000 vaccines will be made available every Wednesday during these 13 weeks to all eligible categories.

Hours for the March 31st clinic are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The clinics are by appointment only.

Click here to make an appointment for the March 31 opening event or call (479) 935-4316.

Appointment links for clinics will open each Monday of the prior week.