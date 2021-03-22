Gov. Hutchinson to consider lifting statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to go down

Dr. Tumilson with the ADH says the state’s efforts to vaccinate those in high-risk groups first has contributed to the decline of cases and hospitalizations.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas are at their lowest since June of 2020.

On Monday (March 22) the Arkansas Department of Health reported 184 hospitalizations.

The low hospitalizations come at the same time Governor Asa Hutchinson appeared on CNN saying that he may end Arkansas’ mask mandate on March 31. He said he believes Arkansans will continue to wear masks whenever social distancing is not possible.

But local businesses like Beautiful Nails in Fayetteville are hesitant about the governor lifting restrictions.

“I think it’s a little too early,” said Beautiful Nails manager Dan Pham when asked if the governor should lift Arkansas’ mask mandate.

Pham says he is worried about Arkansas’ low vaccination rates with less than 12% of the state inoculated.

“I think if people vaccinate… everybody vaccinates, then we okay with that. But not a lot of people vaccinated. If we wear mask, we are fine,” Pham said

Although Arkansas has low vaccination numbers, Dr. Joel Tumlison, Physician in Outbreak Response with the ADH, says the state’s efforts to vaccinate those in high-risk groups first has contributed to the decline of cases and hospitalizations.

“Immunizations has had a good part, not all. But a good portion due to immunizations. Why? Because we focused on vaccinating those people that are at highest risk of having severe disease,” Dr. Tumilson said.

Dr. Tumilson says that Arkansans who mask up, social distance and get vaccinated have contributed to the decline.

“All those things together…all of them together has resulted in decreasing cases and decreasing hospitalizations and decreasing deaths. I know hospitals are very relieved," Dr. Tumilson said.

If the governor lifts the mandate both ADH and the governor are hoping Arkansans continue to take proper COVID-19 safety measures.

“I’m not telling you, you need to stop wearing a mask. The guidance is still going to be to wear a mask,” said Dr. Tumlison.

Pham agrees saying, “I think the mask are okay, I’m getting use to that. I’m fine with that. So, I think it saves lives. So, people need to wear mask.” Pham goes on to say, “I think the governor, they know what they do. So, I’ll just follow whatever they say.”