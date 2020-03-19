Tyson Foods expands hunger relief efforts by donating 16 million meals

Tyson Foods continues to donate meals to those in need by expanding its hunger relief efforts.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods continues to donate meals to those in need by expanding its hunger relief efforts.

Below is a statement released by the company:

Our purpose - to raise the world’s expectation for how much good food can do - reflects our principles and gives us direction to positively impact the world.

We at Tyson Foods are expanding our hunger relief efforts in light of the spread of COVID-19 to ensure no one goes hungry. Our role as America’s largest food company is critical. We produce 1 in every 5 pounds of chicken, beef and pork in the U.S. and take our responsibility to provide protein to those in need seriously.

In this unprecedented environment, every day, more of our friends and neighbors are depending on local food banks and community pantries to provide for their families. Tyson Foods is committed to addressing this need.

Since March 2, we’ve donated approximately 2.6 million pounds of product in 18 states and are working to donate an additional 1.5 million pounds. A total of four million pounds, or 16 million meals*, are being donated by Tyson Foods to our team members, Feeding America food banks, community pantries near our operations and other hunger relief agencies.

As part of this effort, 13 truckloads carrying nearly 500,000 pounds of product will soon be distributed directly to our plant locations to support our hourly team members who are working hard to keep America and its communities fed. This will be an ongoing effort to ensure hunger relief needs are being met as conditions adjust and change.

School closures are also impacting millions of students who depend on regular meals provided at school and we’re working to ensure children have access to meals during extended school closings.