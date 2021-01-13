Springdale School District to begin vaccinating employees for COVID-19 next week

Currently, there are 2,000 available doses, but additional vaccines will be available if needed.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for employees next week beginning on January 20, 2021.

District employees can sign up for a vaccination appointment that is convenient for them on Wednesday, Jan. 20 (SHS), Thursday, Jan. 21 (DTSOI), or Friday, Jan. 22 (HBHS).

District employees can choose any of the above dates to get vaccinated.

Employees will receive an appointment scheduler on Friday, Jan. 15 via email.

