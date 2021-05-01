Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Arkansas

Arkansas is currently in Phase 1-A in their COVID-19 vaccine distribution process. As more vaccines rollout, more Arkansans will be able to get one.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As 2021 begins, Arkansans will soon have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities in Arkansas have already started receiving vaccines through the state's Phase 1-A plan.

Here's a look at the Arkansas Department of Health's plan for distributing the vaccines through phases, and which Northwest Arkansas pharmacies are currently providing them to approved recipients.

Phase 1-A - Began 12/14/20

In Phase 1-A of Arkansas's vaccination plan, the currently approved groups for receiving vaccines are:

Health care workers, beginning with those in highest-risk settings (for exposure to virus)

Large hospitals (a total of 18) with highest volume of COVID-19 patients will receive direct shipment of vaccine to vaccinate their workers

Workers in small hospitals will be vaccinated through specific pharmacies. These pharmacies may perform vaccinations themselves or transfer COVID-19 vaccine to the hospital for hospital staff to vaccinate their employees, depending on arrangement.

Long-term care residents, LTC facility residents and workers will be vaccinated by specifically identified pharmacies that work with these LTC facilities.

Other health care workers and first responders will be vaccinated through select pharmacies that have agreed to serve as Phase 1-A vaccination providers

Phase 1-B

Essential workers will be vaccinated through community pharmacies and medical clinics that have agreed to serve as Phase 1-B vaccination providers

Examples of essential workers include day care workers, workers in K-12 and Higher Education, food industry (meat packing and grocery), correctional 2 workers, utilities, truck drivers, and essential government and infrastructure workers, etc.

Phase 1-C

Persons at increased risk for severe disease will be vaccinated through community pharmacies and medical clinics that have agreed to serve as Phase 1-B vaccination providers Adults of any age with chronic health conditions Adults aged 65 years and older

Persons who reside in congregate settings will be vaccinated through community pharmacies and medical clinics as well as pharmacy mobile units, as needed

These phases have been based on initial ACIP recommendations. Phases 1-B and 1-C are subject to change depending on further ACIP recommendations and vaccine supply.

Pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers in Phase 1-A by county in Northwest Arkansas (information provided by the Arkansas Department of Health):

Benton County

Cornerstone Pharmacy of Bella Vista, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista

Collier Drug - Centerton, 991 W. Centerton Blvd, Centerton

Heartland Pharmacy Gentry, 560 South Gentry Blvd, Gentry

Teasley Drug, 205 Atlanta St., S.E, Gravette

Debbie's Family Pharmacy, 5403 Pinnacle Point Drive, Rogers

Harp's Pharmacy #113 Siloam Springs, 201 Highway 412 W, Siloam Springs

Crawford County

Coleman Pharmacy of Alma, 110 Fayetteville Ave., Alma

Hudson Pharmacy Van Buren, 1609 East Main, Van Buren

Franklin County

Medisave Pharmacy #1 Charleston, 621 East Main St., Charleston

Medi-Quik Pharmacy, 810 W Commercial St., Ozark

Village Pharmacy Ozark, 500 W. Commercial, Ozark

Johnson County

Clarksville Family Pharmacy, 510 S. Rogers St., Clarksville

Logan County

Express Rx of Paris, 508 E. Walnut, Paris

Madison County

Harp's Pharmacy #133 Huntsville, 115 Lee St., Huntsville

Scott County

Harp's Pharmacy #180 Waldron, 1350 West 6th St., Waldron

Sebastian County

Health Depot #2 Barling, 1610 Fort St., Barling

Andersons Discount Pharmacy, 700 Lexington Ave., Fort Smith

Coleman Pharmacy Fort Smith, 3610 Grand Ave., Fort Smith

Laws Drug Store Fort Smith, 6802 Rogers Ave. #2, Fort Smith

Medisave Pharmacy #2 Fort Smith Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

National Family Pharmacy, 1615 Dodson, Fort Smith

Prince Drug Store Fort Smith, 1112 Towson Ave., Fort Smith

Health Depot #3 Greenwood, 1530 W. Center, Greenwood

Washington County

Collier Drug - Farmington, 197 East Main St., Farmington

Collier Drug - Dickson, 100 W. Dickson, Fayetteville

Medical Arts Pharmacy Fayetteville, 2515 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Collier Drug - Prairie Grove, 801 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove

Community Pharmacy Of Springdale, 400 West Emma Ave., Springdale

Harp's Pharmacy #119, 2894 West Sunset, Springdale