Local agencies opposing to state mask mandate

Some law enforcement agencies in our area have come out publicly saying they have no plans to actively enforce the statewide mandate.

The mask mandate includes a misdemeanor offense and a fine of up to $500 for those found in violation.

That includes both the Scott and Logan County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Waldron Police Department.

Scott and Logan County both cite limited resources. However, both stated that they will still support businesses dealing with unruly customers who won't wear a mask when asked to. 