Pea Ridge Middle School moves to remote learning for Wednesday following positive COVID-19 case reported

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge Middle School students and staff will pivot to remote learning for Wednesday, September 9, 2020, due to a positive COVID-19 case reported in the building.

The Pea Ridge School District made the announcement on social media Tuesday (Sept. 8) night.

School officials did not provide details about the positive case. They are currently tracing all possible close contacts with the person that tested positive.