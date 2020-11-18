Oklahoma virus hospitalizations surge above 1,400 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus has surpassed 1,400 for a new one-day record.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,434 people hospitalized on Wednesday, which is 53 more than the previous daily record set Tuesday.
The department reports 3,017 new cases and 26 additional deaths for totals of 161,425 cases and 1,570 deaths since the pandemic began.
The true number of infections in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
