Oklahoma confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 29

‘OKALAHOMA, USA — In Oklahoma, there are 29 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), with more than 110 more being tested right now.

Most of the cases are in central Oklahoma with none confirmed in our area of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. But that doesn't mean people aren't feeling the effects.

"My current plans are to stay open unless we are forced to close," said owner of Poteau Family Fitness Lance Sconyer.

Sconyer said he is taking extra precautions when it comes to cleaning and is hopeful the state government doesn't place restrictions on businesses.

"I'm not downplaying the severity of what's going on. I think it's a serious case but I think it's important to keep things up and running from an economic standpoint," he said. "I do feel like we are getting a drop off on attendance. However, I do get calls and messages all day asking if we are still open."

The issue goes beyond businesses though.

Oklahoma State Representative Lundy Kiger held a live press conference in Poteau on Wednesday (March 18) to discuss what can be done to help people in LeFlore County. He was joined by medical staff, a daycare owner and several school leaders to discuss what they are doing to make it through this tough time.

He asked school leaders to address feeding breakfast and lunch to students of lower-income families. Each school leader who attended laid out their plans for parents.

He spoke of businesses in LeFlore County who have already shut their doors, with employers telling employees to file for unemployment now and don't wait.

He said lawmakers are looking to get the weeks of waiting time to file unemployment reduced.