NWACC suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus threat

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Community College has suspended in-person classes effective Monday (March 16) due to the threat of a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In-person classes will be suspended from March 16-April 10 and will move to an all-online and other alternative methods of course delivery.

Prior to April 10, NWACC will reassess the situations and notify students and staff if anything changes.

Important Information:

Faculty/Students:

March 16th – April 10th: All NWACC courses will be offered online or through other alternative methods. Prior to April 10th, NWACC will reassess the situation and notify the college community.

Faculty members will be in contact with students through Canvas and NWACC email regarding information on the alternative method of instruction.

Student Services such as registration, enrollment and advising will continue to be available online.





Staff:

March 16th –29th: NWACC is asking employees to work online and remotely as much as possible, under the direction of their supervisor.

March 16th –29th: NWACC will be closed for a deep cleaning of all of its facilities.

March 30th: NWACC plans to resume normal operations for all non-faculty employees. Non-faculty employees will return to NWACC to resume in-person work responsibilities.