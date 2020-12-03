NWACC suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus threat

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Community College has suspended in-person classes effective Monday (March 16) due to the threat of a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
In-person classes will be suspended from March 16-April 10 and will move to an all-online and other alternative methods of course delivery.
Prior to April 10, NWACC will reassess the situations and notify students and staff if anything changes.
Important Information:
Faculty/Students:
- March 16th – April 10th: All NWACC courses will be offered online or through other alternative methods. Prior to April 10th, NWACC will reassess the situation and notify the college community.
- Faculty members will be in contact with students through Canvas and NWACC email regarding information on the alternative method of instruction.
- Student Services such as registration, enrollment and advising will continue to be available online.
Staff:
- March 16th –29th: NWACC is asking employees to work online and remotely as much as possible, under the direction of their supervisor.
- March 16th –29th: NWACC will be closed for a deep cleaning of all of its facilities.
- March 30th: NWACC plans to resume normal operations for all non-faculty employees. Non-faculty employees will return to NWACC to resume in-person work responsibilities.
Students and employees are encouraged to monitor their NWACC email to stay updated on NWACC’s response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus). NWACC will also continue to update the college's website: www.nwacc.edu/coronavirus as quickly as possible.