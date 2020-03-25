NWA residents hit the trails amongst the coronavirus outbreak

Beautiful weather has people getting out of the house today to soak up the sunshine to beat cabin fever brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Beautiful weather has people getting out of the house today to soak up the sunshine to beat cabin fever brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says it's a good idea to get outside, as long as you are still practicing social distancing.

Will Storms and his dad Darrin spent the morning riding bikes around Lake Fayetteville.

"Well, we were going to go to Colorado for skiing, but now that's canceled, so we're just trying to get out of the house as much as possible to exercise and stay healthy," Will said.

Despite not being able to go on their trip, they are still committed to being outside and being active.

"Sunshine makes everybody happier, and keeping the kids cooped up and inside leads to a lot of headaches for moms and dads. And so I think the more that we can do to get outside and enjoy the next few days that seems to be fantastic, I think it's gonna keep the kids and their parents happier and more sane," Darrin said.

When outside, it's crucial to avoid groups of people. Ken and Becky Witte walk every morning and say they are thankful for the sunshine.

"We do this every morning, most every morning anyway, but it's especially nice when the sun shines," Becky said.