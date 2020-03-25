Local businesses offering 'make your own' kits for kids

“It's something for the whole family," said Kevin Kestner, owner of Mellow Mushroom.



The Mellow Mushroom in Fayetteville is helping kids turn into chefs with their new take-home pizza kits.



Kestner says his banker actually helped him come up with the idea and it’s been a hit ever since.



“We put our minds together talked to some other stores and put this kit together that you could actually take home," Kestner said. "A small dough with all the ingredients that you want with instructions that teach you how to bake it."



As a dad of four, Kestner says it’s definitely kid approved and for the whole family.



“They love working with the dough, kind of tossing the dough, and they make their own creation," Kestner said.



Along with The Mellow Mushroom, Teddy Bear Mobile in Fort Smith is giving kids the opportunity to get creative but with toys and interactive games.



“I’m pretty much a kid myself, what would I want to do if I was stuck at home, so I took it from there and was like let’s find some fun things for them to do," said Jennie Adkinson, owner of Teddy Bear Mobile.



Adkinson says they typically go to events with lots of kids but with social distancing, that’s no longer an option. So they’re bringing the fun in the form of a box filled with a stuffed animal the kids can stuff themselves, crafts and interactive activities.



Every box delivered is customized for each kid and their interests.



“It’s an outlet for them and it helps keep them a little bit busy and maybe put some smiles and giggles on their faces," Adkinson said.



Adkinson says in a time where kids might not understand social distancing it’s the little things that mean the most.



“I got real excited and now I get to play," said four year old Jenaiyah Reed.



If you’re interested in purchasing a pizza kit call (479) 521-1001 and if you're interested in purchasing a teddy bear box call (479) 208-7420.