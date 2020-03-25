Adopt-A-Pet: Flower and Carter

Carter and Flower are both available for adoption from 3 Girls Animal Rescue in Poteau, OK.

POTEAU, Okla. — Looking for a companion while you're stuck at home because of the Coronavirus?

Someone to alleviate the self-quarantine blues then you're in luck.

2-year-old Shepard-mix Carter was found abandoned and living on a chain before he was saved by 3 Girls Animal Rescue in Poteau, OK.

He's good with other dogs of all sizes, is unsure around cats, and should be in a home with no small children.

"He is good with adults male and female. It just takes him a little bit of time to get warmed up to know he's safe," said Angela Meek, 3 Girls Animal Rescue Co-Founder.

Some shelters have closed and transports canceled, but many are still trying to get animals into forever homes.

"People need companions right now more than ever and our dogs need homes, and we want to be able to save the ones that are coming into pounds that are scheduled for euthanasia," said Mitzi Burkhart, 3 Girls Animals Rescue Co-Founder.

Dogs just like 1-year-old pit-mix Flower.

She loves other dogs, is okay with cats and prefers teens to small children.

Flower is a little afraid of men and would do well in a household of women.

"I'm fostering her and she is spoiled rotten. She sleeps in the bed with me and she comes to the rescue and helps works with us," Meek said.

If you are looking for a new family member with some quirks Carter and Flower and waiting to fill that role.

Both dogs have been fixed and are up to date on all vaccinations.