Fayetteville City Council amends city mask ordinance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday (June 1), the Fayetteville City Council unanimously passed ordinance 6323, amending the city's current face mask ordinance.

“This will show that we definitely do agree with the CDC’s recommendations, but that we aren’t requiring (masks) because it’s unenforceable,” said Council Member Holly Hertzberg

Since June of last year, face masks have been required for everyone in Fayetteville public spaces. However, this new ordinance only requires those not vaccinated to wear a mask. City leaders say the primary goal is to make sure everyone is safe.

“We make the general mask mandate more in line with what the signs are showing and with the CDC guidelines," said Fayetteville City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey.

This allows those vaccinated to remove their mask, whether indoors or outdoors, in most cases. As for everyone else, Dr. Sharkey says, “We encourage everybody to get a vaccine and those who are not vaccinated to wear the mask still and to practice social distancing.”

Although the ordinance doesn’t require everyone to wear a face mask, businesses can still require them.

Hairstylist Sam Jerry says she’ll continue to ask new customers to mask up when in her shop. “I say since it’s our first time, let’s just go ahead and wear our mask today. Let’s get to know each other,” Jerry said.

She hopes the community will continue to protect one another by either masking up or getting vaccinated. Jerry said, “The City of Fayetteville says this is our recommendation. Then to be good community members, sometimes you have to do things for the good of the community.”