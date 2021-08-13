COVID-19 numbers skyrocket in Arkansas as students prepare to return to school

ARKANSAS, USA — COVID-19 cases in our area continue to increase as the state sees a surge in daily infections.
As of Friday (Aug. 13), a CDC panel recommended that those immune-compromised receive a third vaccination to better protect them from the virus. Roughly 7 million U.S. adults are classified as immune-compromised, but the FDA singled out organ recipients and others with similar levels of immune suppression.
August 13, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):
- Total Cases: 416,173 (+3,023)
- Total Active Cases: 25,175 (+742)
- Total Deaths: 6,432 (+36)
- Hospitalized: 1,458 (+62) 296 on ventilators (-2)
- Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated: 1,116,730 (+5,847) 43.7% of the population
Students are set to return to schools Monday (Aug. 16) and several districts have implemented a face mask requirement.
Earlier this month, an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's decision came shortly after Arkansas lawmakers left the ban in place, ending a session Hutchinson called to consider rolling it back for some schools.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she plans to appeal Judge Fox's ruling.
According to the Associated Press (AP), at least 60 public school districts and charter schools have approved the mask requirements, covering at least half of the state's 473,000 public school students.