COVID-19 numbers skyrocket in Arkansas as students prepare to return to school

More than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Arkansas on Friday. Students are set to return to schools Monday.

ARKANSAS, USA — COVID-19 cases in our area continue to increase as the state sees a surge in daily infections.

As of Friday (Aug. 13), a CDC panel recommended that those immune-compromised receive a third vaccination to better protect them from the virus. Roughly 7 million U.S. adults are classified as immune-compromised, but the FDA singled out organ recipients and others with similar levels of immune suppression.

August 13, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases: 416,173 (+3,023)

Total Active Cases: 25,175 (+742)

Total Deaths: 6,432 (+36)

Hospitalized: 1,458 (+62) 296 on ventilators (-2)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated: 1,116,730 (+5,847) 43.7% of the population

Students are set to return to schools Monday (Aug. 16) and several districts have implemented a face mask requirement.

Earlier this month, an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's decision came shortly after Arkansas lawmakers left the ban in place, ending a session Hutchinson called to consider rolling it back for some schools.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she plans to appeal Judge Fox's ruling.