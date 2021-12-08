Area schools implementing face mask requirements for upcoming year

Earlier this month an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks.

JOHNSON, Ark. — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Arkansas, area schools are discussing whether or not to implement mask mandates for students and staff.

Earlier this month an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge, Tim Fox's decision came shortly after Arkansas lawmakers left the ban in place, ending a session Hutchinson called to consider rolling it back for some schools.

The following districts have implemented a face mask requirement for the upcoming school year.

Northwest Arkansas:

River Valley

The following districts have not implemented a face mask requirement for the upcoming school year.

Northwest Arkansas:

Elkins

Gravette

Greenland

Huntsville

Lincoln

Siloam Springs

West Fork

River Valley

Alma

Hackett

Mountainburg

Ozark

Pocola

Roland

Sallisaw

Van Buren (no decision yet)

Waldron

Arkansas students will return to classrooms on Monday (Aug. 16) but districts that have not made a decision on mandating masks still can do so throughout the school year. Oklahoma schools welcomed students back this week.