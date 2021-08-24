Cameron Public Schools go virtual due to spike in COVID-19 cases

CAMERON, Okla. — Cameron Public School students will be switching virtual learning starting August 24 through September 6 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.
"The health and safety of our students is our number one priority and this will give our students a better opportunity to remain healthy while still providing them with the opportunity to continue their education from their homes," Superintendent John Long said in a press release.
Long says packets will be sent home with the students to continue their educational process.
Classes are set to resume as normal on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the regular time.