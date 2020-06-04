Benton County first responders receive new PPE gear

Federal stockpiles of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) were passed out to first responders in Benton County Monday.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Federal stockpiles of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) were passed out to first responders in Benton County Monday.

It's part of the strategic national stockpile. The stockpile is to make sure that state and local departments have the proper equipment during public health emergencies.

Each department is getting face and eye masks, face shields, gowns and gloves.

This gear will help first responders protect themselves during the COVID-19 crisis.

Benton County emergency manager Michael Waddle says the county had gear on standby, but certainly not enough to handle a global pandemic.

"When this hit nationally, and then locally countywide, that stuff you just couldn't go to the store and pick it up anymore. You still can't find any antiseptic wipes and things like that, so getting any and everything we can is very beneficial to the departments," Waddle said.

He said as the state continues to find more ways to get PPE, the gear will be given out to counties and passed out to local departments.

Benton County Emergency Management is also accepting donations of protective gear through the NWA COVID-19 Task Force including the following items:

Alternative Cleaning Solutions Clorox or PDI wipes

Digital thermometers

Exam gloves

Eye protection Face shields Gowns

Hand sanitizer Isolation gown Masks

N95 masks

Plastic gowns

Protective Coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material) Sewn homemade cotton masks

Shoe covers

Surgical masks

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 303 W Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701 Leave the donations inside the Entry 8:00-5:00 M-F

Rogers Police Department, 1905 South Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758 Leave the donations inside the marked Community Room 8:00-5:00 M-F