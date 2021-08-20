Bella Vista Fire Department hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The clinic will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can receive the first, second or third dose of Pfizer vaccine

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Fire Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

The fire department personnel will be administering the first, second and third doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible.

The clinic will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Monday, August 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To avoid crowds and long wait times, those who are wanting the vaccine will be required to sign up ahead of time.

According to the FDA, those eligible for the third dose are, "certain immunocompromised individuals, specifically, solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise," as well as "close contacts of immunocompromised persons as appropriate for their health status, to provide increased protection to their loved ones."

The first, second and third COVID-19 vaccine is for anyone over the age of 12.

For anyone under 18, parental consent and physical presence are required. If you are receiving the second or third dose of the vaccine, you are asked to bring your vaccination record card.