Arkansas Pharmacists: it’s safe to get Covid-19 and Flu shots

As a possible covid-19 booster shot is expected in September, Northwest Arkansas and River Valley pharmacies are encouraging everyone to get both the flu and COVID.

ARKANSAS, USA — After missing out on flu season last year, Arkansas pharmacies are gearing up and already ordering doses of the Flu shot.

“We would encourage everybody to start getting it as soon as it’s available,” said Gary Fancher, a pharmacist at Collier Drug Store in Fayetteville.

Fancher suggests people should begin going to their local pharmacies in September to get the flu shot, which is coming on the heels of when a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should be approved by the CDC.

“You can receive multiple immunizations on the same day. Including the Covid vaccine,” said Justin Boyd, a pharmacist with Coleman’s Pharmacy in Alma. “It’s OK to have the Covid vaccine with any other vaccine.”

As we get closer to date, the CDC will put out a final recommendation on this.

When getting both shots, Boyd recommends getting the shots in separate arms. However, he does realize this is not possible for everyone. “If there’s a reason you can’t do them in separate arms you will need to separate them at least an inch apart,” Boyd said.

For kids in the age range eligible for both vaccinations, they’re given the same recommendations.

Pharmacists asking all Arkansans to get both vaccines, afraid of what Flu, the delta variant and COVID-19 hospitalizations would do to our hospitals.

“I don’t want to imagine that,” Fancher said when asked. “I can’t imagine. It’s been devastating enough what our hospitals and our nurses are going through right now.”

Fancher says there are two reasons we didn’t have this situation to fear last year.

“We were wearing masks,” Fancher said while pointing to his mask. “Secondly, we weren’t going out to different venues so much as we’re starting to now.”

Boyd and Fancher are encouraging everyone to get both vaccines.