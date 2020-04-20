University of Arkansas making virtual plans for new student orientation

Dean of Admissions says that while students will not get the on-campus experience for their orientation, they will still get to learn about the university.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is making virtual plans for new student orientation since students will not be on campus in the next couple of months due to the coronavirus.

The university says this is best for both students and faculty.

The orientation will be done in three phases.

Students will register for classes and then have a virtual orientation where they can meet with their advisers and talk with their orientation leader.

The university is also planning a gathering for students once everyone is back on campus.

Dean of Admissions Suzanne McCray says that while students will not get the on-campus experience for their orientation, they will still get to learn about the university.

"It’s going to be orientation, will they be calling the hogs with a room of 400 people? No, but will they learn how to call the hogs, will they learn about traditions, will they meet with an adviser, will they have an orientation team leader. All of those things will still be the same," she said.