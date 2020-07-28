x
Arkansas surpasses 40,000 coronavirus cases, 20 new deaths

An additional 734 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, totaling 40,181 so far.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has now surpassed 40,000 total cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 40,181 people have tested positive for the virus in the state, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. An additional 734 was reported Tuesday (July 28).

As of Tuesday, 12 more people are hospitalized totaling 501 in Arkansas.

According to the governor, 20 more people have died from the virus, totaling 428 so far. Dr. Jose Romero said six of the 20 deaths announced Tuesday were late reports and did not occur in the last 24 hours. He said there is no clustering that we can find. 

5,248 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours.

There are 6,565 active cases in Arkansas.

An additional 823 people have recovered from the virus, totaling 33,188.

New cases by county (with more than 20):

  • Pulaski: 55
  • Benton: 50
  • Mississippi: 48
  • Sebastian: 45
  • Washington: 45
  • Pope: 36
  • Faulkner: 34
