$10M allocated to Wi-Fi access for Arkansas students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As students prepare to begin the upcoming school year, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced $10 million will be allocated for Wi-Fi access points to students across the state.

This funding will provide about 20,000 devices with up to 24 months of high speed, unlimited data for students who are learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is coming from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund.

The school districts will be able to choose from state contracted vendors including AT&T, T-Mobile and a potential third, unnamed vendor.

This will extend the same pricing structure for districts to use local funds.

“One of the key ingredients that we know is you have to have access to the internet, even in the rural areas of the state, and there has been a gap there because they don’t have that coverage,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said this will allow schools to provide internet access for students who don't have access at home.

The governor said students would bring the Wi-Fi access point home if needed. Hutchinson said there would still be gaps in providing service if a student lives in an area that doesn't have access to a cellular signal.