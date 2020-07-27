Booneville Schools invest in new technology that checks student temperatures, detects if they are not wearing a mask

Booneville Schools have some new technology that will check temperatures and detect if students are wearing their masks.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — The Booneville School District has purchased some new technology that will not only take temperatures at the front door, but it will also detect if students aren't wearing masks.

"We put in our policy that students will have their temperature checked every day, but we realized pretty quickly that this is not feasible for some parents, so we want to have an efficient way to do that here at school for them," Josh Walker, Booneville Jr. High Principal, said.

You walk up to the thermometer, it scans your face, and you swipe your wrist on the side of the machine. It tells you your temperature right away and reminds you to wear a mask if it detects you don't have one on.

"It has the ability to do 30 students in one minute, so it's pretty quick," Walker said.

A staff member will be stationed at each thermometer at the entrances of schools to monitor and supply students with hand sanitizer upon entering the buildings.

Kristen Hill has two kids currently attending Booneville Schools. She says both of her children are looking forward to school starting back up, and these machines are one of many ways the district is working to keep everyone safe.

"I think it's great because I think it's going to catch not only COVID, but it'll catch kids even if they have a temperature. It may not be COVID. It could be the flu, strep or anything. I think it could really help these kids realize when they're not feeling good," Hill told 5NEWS.

The thermometers were installed over the last week and are currently still getting calibrated to be ready for the first day of school on August 24.

"From speaking to our community, we found out it might be a concern for them. So our superintendent reached out to a vendor, and they were able to come demonstrate them for us, and it was something we realized we needed for our schools and purchased two for each one of our buildings," Walker told 5NEWS.

Each machine costs the district $2,500.