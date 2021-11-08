More Arkansans getting vaccinated as delta variant continues surge in cases, deaths

Arkansas reported 30 new COVID deaths Thursday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that Baptist Health will add 12 ICU beds in Little Rock to help with relief.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas reported 30 new COVID deaths Thursday as the state saw 2,318 new cases.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health's report Thursday shows a consistent effort in vaccination rates around the state, along with a decrease in hospitalizations.

Key facts to know:

New cases: 413,150 ( +2,318 )

Total deaths: 6,396 ( +30 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,396 (-50)

Fully immunized: 1,110,883 (+5,187)

According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Baptist Health will be adding 12 ICU beds in Little Rock in an effort to aid with relief.

"Today’s decrease in hospitalizations will provide some help to our strained hospitals. I was also informed that Baptist Health will be opening an additional 12 ICU beds in Little Rock, providing more relief. Let’s continue to get vaccinated so these beds are not needed," Hutchinson said.