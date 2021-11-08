Which Arkansas school districts are requiring masks?

School boards across Arkansas are continuing to vote on whether or not their district will require face coverings.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A rise in COVID-19 cases combined with the start of school right around the corner has school districts making tough decisions.

After a judge temporarily blocked a mask mandate ban in Arkansas, several school districts have been announcing plans for masks in schools.

Below you will find a list of what districts are requiring for their students.

Sheridan Board of Education said masks are "optional, but highly encouraged."

Fayetteville schools will require masks.

Fort Smith schools will require masks.

Hot Springs schools will require masks indoors and when social distancing is not possible for all persons ages 2+ through September 21.

Pulaski County Special School District approved a mask requirement for all students, staff, and guests. This requirement will be reviewed again after 60 days.

Conway schools will require masks.

Bryant School District will require masks.

Russellville schools will require masks.

The North Little Rock School District will vote on a mask mandate during a special meeting on Wednesday.

The Little Rock School District will take the issue up on Thursday.

Administrators in both districts are recommending face coverings be required indoors.

Benton Schools will not require masks when school starts next week. The district will buy air purifiers for all classrooms.



From the EPA: "By itself, air cleaning or filtration is not enough to protect people from COVID-19..." https://t.co/EDkzMc0i7T #COVID19 #arnews pic.twitter.com/vMRQZG0pYe — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) August 10, 2021

Marion School District, which has quarantined almost 1,200 students, has seen 96 COVID-19 cases among student and staff since starting the school year. The school district has sued the state over its mask mandate policy along with the Little Rock School District.