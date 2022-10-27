Arkansas cancer survivor gets special surprise on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Stacy Harper was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer shortly after her 40th birthday. She was recognized on The Jennifer Hudson Show and received a special gift.

ARKANSAS, USA — Two Arkansas sisters were recently invited to The Jennifer Hudson show in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The two sisters, Lakisha Bradley and Stacy Harper, are from northwest Arkansas and were featured on the episode airing on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The show learned of Stacy's story through her sister Lakisha, who wrote in to share how determined and dedicated Stacy was despite receiving a stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis shortly after her 40th birthday.

"When I saw the show, I was cruising through and I saw the hashtag 'doing good' and when I saw it, it made me think of my sister," Lakisha said. "I don't remember what all I wrote, all I knew was to write her truth and that's what I did."

The cancer diagnosis came shortly after Stacy's 40th birthday, something that she mentioned that she had a premonition about during a dream.

"It was two weeks after my 40th birthday. I was in a dream. I'm sitting on the doctor's bed and I have a gown on and four male doctors walk in and say 'Stacy, we're going to have to take your lab results to the oncologist,'" she said.

Stacy remembers waking up immediately and walking over to her mirror as the word 'oncologist' replayed in her head. It's at that moment that she located a noticeable lump on her breast.

She spoke with her sister about the troubling discovery, who agreed that the lump was concerning. Stacy would then go on to consult her physician before being diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.

Despite the devastating diagnosis, Stacy continued to serve her community. She's the founder and director of the nonprofit 'Lighthouse Solutions.'

"Our mission is all about bridging gaps between resources and the community. Where we're from, we're resource rich but a lot of our people don't know how to get to those resources," Stacy said.

According to Jennifer Hudson, Stacy and her sister initially arrived prior to the show all under the impression that they'd be only doing a website interview. Little did they know, that the two would be featured on the actual show.

Stacy's story of resilience captured the attention of not only Jennifer Hudson, but also her local community who named her Northwest Arkansas Woman of the Year.