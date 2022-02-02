Arkansas jail, doctor seek dismissal of ivermectin lawsuit

The jail along with the doctor who prescribed the drug are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit claiming inmates were unknowingly given ivermectin for COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A northwest Arkansas jail and its doctor are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit from inmates who say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Attorneys for the Washington County sheriff, the jail and Dr. Robert Karas cited several grounds in a court filing Monday for why they believe the lawsuit should be dismissed.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin for use by people and animals for some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions.

The FDA has not approved its use for COVID-19 in humans.

The sheriff in August revealed that some inmates had been prescribed ivermectin for the coronavirus. Four inmates sued last month.

