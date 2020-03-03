Headed to the polls in Northwest Arkansas

Voters are casting their ballots in the 2020 primary election on Tuesday.

Voters will be deciding on their candidates for President as well as congressional and legislative offices and judicial seats.

“it’s important because you hear a lot of stuff about people saying oh my vote doesn’t count and blah blah blah but it does count and it has value at the end of the day for you to go out there and vote and participate,” says first time voter Averie Blue.

In our area, there’s the race for state house representative of district 90. The race is between current representative Jana Della Rosa, Kendon underwood and Chris Latimer.

There’s also a sales tax vote in Washington county and bond issues in Bella vista.

Voters say that voting is a privilege and a right.

“You know a lot of people are willing to voice their opinion but not necessarily make change happen, and so it’s important for us to go beyond that and not just giving out opinion but make change happen,” says Mark Smith.