UA appoints first woman to lead College of Engineering as dean

Dr. Kim Needy has led the graduate school since 2014. Now she has been named the first female dean of the College of Engineering at the university.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kim Needy, dean of the Graduate School and International Education at the University of Arkansas, has been named to a one-year appointment as dean of the College of Engineering.

Needy will replace John English, who will assume the role of vice chancellor for research and innovation in November. Needy will be the first woman to lead the College of Engineering as dean, according to a UA news release sent Tuesday (Sept. 29).

Pat Koski, a longtime leader in the Graduate School, will fill Needy’s vacancy on a 10-month appointment as dean of the Graduate School and International Education. Needy’s and Koski’s appointments are effective Nov. 1.

“Dr. Needy’s administrative experience and engineering expertise make her a perfect fit to lead the College of Engineering,” said Charles Robinson, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. “And Dr. Koski has been a critical contributor and leader in the Graduate School and International Education throughout her tenure and will provide stability during this time of transition. I am thrilled that they are stepping into these new leadership roles at the university, and I’m excited to work with them both.”