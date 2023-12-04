LEARNS Act faces pushback from local citizen group

The "Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students" want to repeal the LEARNS Act because they say the law will lead to inequality in schools.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) want to repeal the LEARNS Act because they say the law will lead to the consolidation of schools throughout the state, and they say it will further lead to the defunding and privatization of public education.

CAPES say they are invoking a "citizens veto" of the LEARNS Act. The group says citizens can take any bill that was passed in the current legislation and start a referendum petition across the state. The group will have to collect 55,000 signatures from 50 different counties to get the measure on the ballot. If they collect enough signatures that are certified by the Secretary of State’s Office then the measures will go on the November 2024 ballot.

“They're playing games with our taxpayer money. They're playing games with our public education system. And they're not listening to the people. There are people that lined up for days to speak to Congress against this, and they could have gone on for weeks,” said Executive Director of CAPES Steve Grappe.

Grappe says they have lots of reasons why this isn’t a good law that they feel was rushed through the legislature. He says the Arkansas constitution is very clear that public funds are for public schools and public education.

“Private school parents and charter school parents have a choice on whether they send their kids to those schools. Most of the kids that are in public schools don't have a choice. And this program doesn't create a choice,” he said.

CAPES also doesn't agree with requiring public high school students to complete 75 hours of volunteer service before they can graduate while private and charter schools students have to do none.

“You're gonna put an extra burden on public school kids to get a diploma, it just feels like they're trying to fail our students. We can't find anything in this bill that's going to help the masses become educated,” said Grappe.

Grappe says they do like some of the bill—they do want teachers to make more money. And they do want tutors for children and the education system to be better. He says how this law is set up, a charter school can take over public schools that are failing.

“Go look at how many public schools in the state of Arkansas already have a D or F grade. And some of that grading system is based on the crime in the communities around the school. So the school doesn't even have a say in how they get a grade,” he said.

5NEWS reached out to the Arkansas Department of Education and they sent us a statement saying:

Instead of focusing its efforts on improving education, it’s unfortunate that this group is advocating for maintaining a broken, fragmented system that places Arkansas at the bottom of every education category ranking.

Repealing the largest investment in public education in Arkansas will result in restoring a salary schedule where teachers are underpaid, students are not ready for kindergarten, and high school students graduate unprepared for college and careers.

5NEWS also reached out to the governor’s office and a spokesperson stated:

The Governor spoke about LEARNS for two years while campaigning, and promised to deliver bold, transformational reforms to our education system and that’s exactly what the people of Arkansas elected her to do. She is happy that LEARNS is now law and that every kid, no matter their zip code, will have access to quality education and a lifetime of opportunity.

