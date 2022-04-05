Rosanne Cash to receive honorary doctorate from Arkansas State University

Rosanne Cash, the daughter of Hall of Fame musician Johnny Cash, has 15 albums that have earned four Grammy Awards and 11 additional nominations.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Multi-time Grammy award winner Rosanne Cash will receive an honorary doctoral degree during Arkansas State University’s spring commencement ceremony on Saturday (May 7). The ASU Board of Trustees voted in March 2020 to award the honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, but the presentation was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cash, the daughter of Hall of Fame musician Johnny Cash, has 15 albums that have earned four Grammy Awards and 11 additional nominations. She has authored four books, including the best-selling memoir, Composed, and has written numerous essays in national publications. The Chicago Tribune called the memoir “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.”

A performer who tours around the world, she has partnered in programming or served as an artist-in-residence at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, San Francisco Jazz, the Minnesota Orchestra and the Library of Congress.

