LRSD raises teacher pay to $45K, adds 2% increase for experience

Little Rock School District is raising salaries for starting teachers to $45,000, with educators eligible for a 2% step increase for each year of experience.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District officials have voted to raise starting teacher salaries to over $45,000, according to reports.

The pay raise was voted upon as district officials met on Thursday to boost pay to $45,500 for starting teachers. This is up from the $43,000 annual salary that Little Rock educators saw last year and the $36,000 that they saw two years ago.

Following the district's decision, teachers in the Little Rock School District are now among some of the highest paid in the state.

Educators are eligible for a 2% "step increase" for each year of experience that they have as a teacher.

The district's announcement comes as more school districts around the state have chosen to raise teacher pay. In July, teachers rallied at the Arkansas State Capitol to pressure lawmakers to put teacher pay on August's special session.

Little Rock now joins other school districts that have raised annual salaries despite the state's refusal to do so. Fort Smith, Springdale, and Fayetteville all boosted salaries to $50,000 to combat teacher shortages, while Russellville boosted pay to $45,000.

