Gov. Hutchinson celebrates UAFS' new economic development center

The new center at the Bakery District is the first of its kind in Arkansas and will be home to three centers for education and development.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Once home to the Shipley Baking Company, the Bakery District has transformed into a multi-use entertainment hub in downtown Fort Smith.

On Wednesday, April 27, the facility welcomed the newest member to the site, the University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS).

The first time UAFS Chancellor, Dr. Terisa Riley saw the Bakery District, she knew she wanted to be part of it. During Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Dr. Riley shared that first trip with the audience, recalling talking to Bill Hanna and his hopes to have more retail space fill the 6,000 square foot upstairs portion of the building.

Dr. Riley was able to persuade Hanna by saying, “what if retail starts because of what we do in this space? What if it grows and becomes something you never could have conceived before we had this place?”

Wednesday that dream became reality.

In front of hundreds and with Governor Asa Hutchinson on hand, UAFS officially opened its doors to its brand-new Center for Economic Development. The center is the first of its kind here in the Natural State and will be home to the Center for Business and Professional Development, The Family Enterprise Center and a Regional Office of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center.

UAFS and Governor Hutchinson praised the facility for what it means to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Fort Smith and the River Valley. The education and development center will be geared towards fostering the start-up and growth of small businesses. The center will be a resource for people to use, gain insight, and work with other small businesses in the area.

Governor Hutchinson believes the new Center for Economic Development will help cement the partnership between education and the business community.

“They’ve always had a relationship with workforce training, it’s been critical for industry, but this adds another element for small businesses that will increase the legacy of the university,” said Hutchinson.

