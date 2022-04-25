UAFS sets goal of $55,000 24-hour goal for Day of Giving on April 28

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) announced it will launch its annual Day of Giving goal of $55,000 to be raised in a 24-hour time span.
On Thursday, April 28, the UAFS Day of Giving is a one-day crowdfunding campaign where 15 campus initiatives will collectively work toward a combined goal of more than $55,000.
The annual campaign is an all-out, all hands-on deck, fundraising blitz aimed at supporting scholarships, student experiences and academic endeavors. The campaign also features more than 200 fundraising ambassadors who will engage their communities to help reach its goal.
From 11 a.m. to 1 .p.m., a party will be held on the campus green for Numa Lion and give students the opportunity to celebrate the Day of Giving initiatives, all of which will be represented in person and online throughout the day.
The 2022 Day of Giving initiatives and their goals include:
- Jumpstart Scholarships | $5,500 | The Jumpstart team aims to provide matching scholarships to UAFS students engaged in the Jumpstart Arkansas service program, which is a national early education organization whose initiative is to ensure every child in America enters kindergarten prepared to succeed. Jumpstart provides language, literacy, and social-emotional programming for preschool children from under-resourced communities. UAFS is the only higher education institution in Arkansas with a Jumpstart program.
- MAPS Conference Scholarships | $5,000| The MAPS, Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students, team is raising funds to send pre-medical students to the Student National Medical Association Conferences, giving them the opportunity to learn from leaders in medicine.
- Cub Camp Scholarships | $5,000| Cub Camp, the immersive first-year student experience program, is funding its first need-based scholarship program to help first-year students cover the cost of the camp.
- Adult Degree Completion Program Scholarships | $5,000| The ADCP team is raising $5,000 to help adult students cover the cost of assessing prior learning portfolio credits and CLEP exams, as well as tuition and fees.
- College of Business & Industry Scholarships | $5,000| The College of Business and Industry scholarship targets students with 3.8-4.0 GPA that may need tuition assistance. These funds will be used to assist qualifying students based on performance and tuition needs.
- Digital Lions eSports Program | $5,000| The UAFS Digital Lions eSports Program is a budding initiative for student retention, built around the development of esports teams across colleges and universities.
- Read This Program Funding | $5,000| Read This is a community-wide literacy program that aims to select thoughtful books and provide programming about diverse communities and bring to light important social issues that foster discussion and mutual understanding.
- Study Abroad Scholarships | $5,000| The study abroad team is raising funds to provide merit-based scholarships for students who face financial barriers to studying abroad.
- Volleyball Tournament Alaska Experience | $5,000| UAFS Volleyball has the opportunity to play in a preseason tournament in Alaska next September, earning pre-season accolades.
- Textbook Share Program | $3,000| The Textbook Share Program ensures the UAFS library has copies of commonly-used textbooks so students can access required texts without the cost. Over the past year, the total circulation of the UAFS reserve items, including textbooks, has collectively saved UAFS students over $5,000. This team is raising funds for the Textbook Share Program beyond general education courses.
- The Career Clothing Closet | $2,500| UAFS Career Services houses a Professional Clothing Closet to ensure students have access to professional clothing for interviews and initial job placement at no cost.
- Cross Country | $2,000| The UAFS Men’s and Women’s cross country teams are seeking funds to purchase new uniforms for their roster of 28 athletes.
- Student Emergency Assistance Fund | $1,000 The Student Emergency Assistance Program provides direct financial assistance to students facing emergencies. The program covers car repairs, housing damage, essential utilities, medical care, and financial burdens that have the potential to delay or derail students' progress towards a degree.
- General Scholarship Fund | $500| The General Scholarship Fund provides broad-based support to UAFS students from all backgrounds supporting needs or merit, any major or GPA, and traditional or non-traditional students.
- Area of Greatest Need Fund | $500| Gifts to Areas of Greatest Need provides university leadership with resources to face unprecedented circumstances. These vital funds offer the university the flexibility to prioritize students' needs, take advantage of rising opportunities across campus and react quickly to unanticipated challenges.
