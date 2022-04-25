UAFS sets goal of $55,000 24-hour goal for Day of Giving on April 28

On Thursday, April 28, the UAFS Day of Giving will work with 15 campus initiatives toward a combined goal of more than $55,000 in a 24-hour period.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) announced it will launch its annual Day of Giving goal of $55,000 to be raised in a 24-hour time span.

The annual campaign is an all-out, all hands-on deck, fundraising blitz aimed at supporting scholarships, student experiences and academic endeavors. The campaign also features more than 200 fundraising ambassadors who will engage their communities to help reach its goal.

From 11 a.m. to 1 .p.m., a party will be held on the campus green for Numa Lion and give students the opportunity to celebrate the Day of Giving initiatives, all of which will be represented in person and online throughout the day.

The 2022 Day of Giving initiatives and their goals include:

Jumpstart Scholarships | $5,500 | The Jumpstart team aims to provide matching scholarships to UAFS students engaged in the Jumpstart Arkansas service program, which is a national early education organization whose initiative is to ensure every child in America enters kindergarten prepared to succeed. Jumpstart provides language, literacy, and social-emotional programming for preschool children from under-resourced communities. UAFS is the only higher education institution in Arkansas with a Jumpstart program.

MAPS Conference Scholarships | $5,000| The MAPS, Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students, team is raising funds to send pre-medical students to the Student National Medical Association Conferences, giving them the opportunity to learn from leaders in medicine.

Area of Greatest Need Fund | $500| Gifts to Areas of Greatest Need provides university leadership with resources to face unprecedented circumstances. These vital funds offer the university the flexibility to prioritize students' needs, take advantage of rising opportunities across campus and react quickly to unanticipated challenges.

