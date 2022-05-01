Carter returns to Fort Smith as Northside High School principal

Fort Smith Public Schools announced Chris Carter will return to Northside High School to serve as Principal after graduating from the school in 1990.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chris Carter, a Fort Smith native and Northside High School graduate, has been named as the next Northside High School principal, Fort Smith Public Schools announced Thursday (May 26).

Carter has been the principal at Magnolia High School in Magnolia since 2016, but grew up in Fort Smith, where he attended Sunnymede Elementary and Kimmons Junior High School. He graduated from Northside High School in 1990 and has master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Henderson State University.

Prior to becoming principal of Magnolia High School, Carter was the assistant principal at Northside High School. He also served as teacher, coach and assistant principal at Kimmons Junior High, now Kimmons Middle School.

