Efforts announced to expedite truck driver licensing in Arkansas

Trucking industry officials estimate the need for 80,000 truck drivers nationwide to meet shipping demands causing efforts to expedite driver licensing in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Hiring more examiners, using the Saline County Fairgrounds for skills testing, and approving overtime pay for examiners are some of the ways the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Trucking Association are working to limit delays in getting commercial truck drivers licensed.

Trucking industry officials estimate the need for 80,000 truck drivers nationwide to meet freight shipping demands. The Arkansas Trucking Association (ATA) on Wednesday (May 25) announced the plan with the ASP to address “Staffing issues and a limited number of test sites have sidelined CDL candidates who have been forced to wait weeks to complete the skills test.”

ATA President and CEO Shannon Newton noted in a March 18 blog post she learned those who completed commercial drivers license (CDL) training faced weeks of delays in taking the CDL written test and the skills test. Newton said the approached ASP officials about the problem.

