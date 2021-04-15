Suspect taken into custody after armed standoff in Roland

Members of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, FBI agents, Roland officers and Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department deputies were all on the scene.

ROLAND, Okla. — Authorities have responded to an armed standoff between a suspect and police in a home on W Howard Street off Highway 64 in Roland, Okla.

Neighbors in the area have told 5NEWS police had their guns drawn and surrounded the home.

According to a Sequoyah County Sheriff's Deputy on scene, the standoff stemmed from when the suspect, now identified as Justin Sharp, allegedly pulled a gun on an officer after a traffic stop on Tuesday (April 13).

Sharp was able to evade police after a high-speed chase and escape on foot into the woods near his home. Law enforcement stopped searching for him when the sun went down and they have been trying to locate him ever since.

Sharp's girlfriend, Brianna Gable, says he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and on Tuesday the couple had a fight. Brianna says she left with their children and later that day, officers tried pulling Sharp over but he allegedly drew a gun on them before fleeing.

Police used tear gas, flash bangs and eventually blew the door off of the home to get inside to try and locate Sharp. After officers went inside they didn’t find anybody, at first, it took another two hours for them to find Sharp. He was allegedly hiding in a small crawl space in the carport.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday evening law enforcement removed someone from the home in handcuffs.

The SCSO handed over the investigation and search to Cherokee Marshalls.

"We went to school with him and we grew up with him so we are glad he is safe and we are glad his kids don’t have to go without a daddy," neighbor Felicia Issac said.

Brianna and their neighbors say Sharp is a great man, helpful neighbor and nothing even close to this has happened before. They say there are a lot of unanswered questions.

