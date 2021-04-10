x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

US Marshals arrest suspect in Little Rock Outlets homicide

Crime scene tape covered the parking lot of the Little Rock Outlets where there was a carnival going on.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers are investigating a homicide that took place at 1 Bass Pro Drive on Saturday, April 10.

Crime scene tape covered the parking lot of the Outlets of Little Rock where there appeared to be a carnival going on.

Police say the victim, later identified as 22-year-old Deante Smith of Forrest City, died the following day after the shooting.

Little Rock police say 16-year-old Keaton McGee was detained after the shooting as a possible suspect at Bass Pro Drive. 

While at Major Crimes, he was escorted out of the building after requesting medical treatment and escaped from officers and medical staff.

Police say McGee fled south from the 12th Street Station.

On April 14, McGee was arrested by US Marshals.

Police also believe another suspect is involved, but have not released any details. 

We will edit this article with updates when they are made available.