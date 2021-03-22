Police: Springdale man allegedly kidnapped woman at gunpoint, raped her

The victim told police the suspect took her to three separate locations, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and made her perform sexual acts on him.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Editor's Note: Details in this story could be disturbing for some readers.

A Springdale man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman from her home at gunpoint and raping her.

According to a police report from the Springdale Police Department, the victim was forced out of her home at gunpoint by Thomas Alee, 26, Saturday (March 20) at 4:00 a.m.

The victim told police Alee took her to three separate locations, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and made her perform sexual acts on him.

After 30 minutes, the victim told police that Alee let her go.

During an investigation into the incident, the victim identified Alee in a photo lineup.

Alee was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Sunday (March 21).

He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, rape and 2nd-degree sexual assault.