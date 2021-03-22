x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Police: Springdale man allegedly kidnapped woman at gunpoint, raped her

The victim told police the suspect took her to three separate locations, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and made her perform sexual acts on him.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Editor's Note: Details in this story could be disturbing for some readers.

A Springdale man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman from her home at gunpoint and raping her. 

According to a police report from the Springdale Police Department, the victim was forced out of her home at gunpoint by Thomas Alee, 26, Saturday (March 20) at 4:00 a.m. 

The victim told police Alee took her to three separate locations, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and made her perform sexual acts on him. 

After 30 minutes, the victim told police that Alee let her go. 

During an investigation into the incident, the victim identified Alee in a photo lineup. 

Alee was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Sunday (March 21). 

Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Thomas Alee

He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, rape and 2nd-degree sexual assault. 

Alee is being held on a $75,000 bond. 

RELATED: Suspect arrested in overnight shooting at Econo Lodge in Fayetteville

RELATED: Couple charged with manslaughter after 10-year-old girl was found dead in White County