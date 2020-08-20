x
Multiple people shot in Fort Smith Wednesday night, two people arrested

Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting incident that occurred on N. 17th St. Three of the victims were seriously injured.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday (Aug. 19) at approximately 10:20 p.m. Three people were seriously injured in the shooting. 

The shooting occurred on N. 17th Street between the 500 and 700 blocks.

Neighbors say they heard multiple shots fired, and according to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), four people were taken to the hospital.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Rahmel McLaughlin and Demesheio Williams. Both men were charged with First Degree Battery and Terroristic Acts.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

FSPD says the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more.

