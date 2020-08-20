Fire destroys Fort Smith home, neighbors set up GoFundMe for homeowner

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the homeowner recover from the fire.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A house fire in Fort Smith destroyed a home and surround cars this week.

Neighbors are coming together to try to help the homeowner get back what he lost. They say he's someone who has provided so much to the neighborhood and to those in need.

“I heard this roaring sound, just this absolute terrifying roaring sound and I look out my window and it’s this raging fire and the flames are at least 20 feet high,” said neighbor Austin Truax.

On Tuesday (Aug. 18) around 2:30 p.m. the home caught fire and caused incredible damage.

“There’s started to be small explosions, I’m guessing gas canisters, propane tanks and that’s what ended up starting the corner of the roof on fire,” Truax said.

The fire grew around the property then spread to the house.

Other neighbors say they ran inside to make sure everyone was getting out of the home safely.

“Ain’t no firefighter but I almost died in the process,” said Christopher Gilmore.

Truax says repairing the damage to the house will take some money, so he started a GoFundMe account to help.

"It means everything because then Artie is going to be able to replace the belongings that he otherwise wouldn’t be able to replace and repair in his home,” Truax said.

Windows were broken, cars were burnt and totaled, the inside of the house was unrecognizable with debris scattered all over.

Neighbors say this is a terrible thing to happen to such a nice guy.