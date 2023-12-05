Sallisaw Police Department looking for suspects in burglary

Two men in a white sedan are suspected of burglarizing a store in Sallisaw.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SALLISAW, Okla. — Sallisaw Police Department reported a burglary at Flight 420, a dispensary at a gas station, and are looking for two male suspects.

The burglary was reported to be around 4 a.m. and they are looking to identify the suspects. They also provided pictures of the vehicle involved in the burglary.

If you have any information about the identities of the two men or the whereabouts of the vehicle contact the Sallisaw Police Department at 918-775-4177.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device