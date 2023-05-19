Ozark band director accused of sending inappropriate text messages to student

LaFleur was the head band director for the school district before he resigned.

OZARK, Ark. — The Ozark School District (OSD) received allegations of an employee sending a student inappropriate text messages, the district said in an announcement on Friday.

The report came into OSD administration on Friday, May 19, at 8:10 a.m., according to the district's post. The ASP Crimes Against Children unit is investigating the allegation after a report was filed on the hotline, OSD said.

Ozark School District Superintendent Jim Ford confirmed to 5NEWS that the employee being investigated is Ryan LaFleur, who officials say resigned on Friday following the allegations being reported to the district administration.

The school district notified Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Ozark Police Department about the reported incident as well.

"The Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Professional Licensure Standards Board were also contacted and a report was filed," OSD's post on Facebook says.

