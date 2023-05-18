Lawsuit: Bentonville teacher threatened students who laughed at how he said 'quadrilateral'

A lawsuit filed against the Bentonville School District and a geometry teacher, alleges that the teacher made physical threats to two students in class.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A lawsuit was filed against Bentonville Schools and a geometry teacher claiming that the teacher made physical threats to students when they laughed at him.

The parents of one of the students who were allegedly threatened by the teacher filed the lawsuit on May 16, 2023.

In the complaint filed in Benton County Circuit Court, the parents say the teacher threatened to hit their daughter and another student after his eighth-period geometry class laughed at the way he said the word "quadrilateral".

According to the complaint, the teacher then turned to two students with his "hand balled up in a fist and shaking." He then stated "I bet I could punch both of you in the nose in one go," the lawsuit reads.

The student then replied to the teacher stating "That is a threat." To which he responded "it's not a threat, it's a promise," and laughed, according to the court document.

The complaint also alleged that the teacher approached the student at the end of class while she was at her desk and asked her why she looked angry. She responded to him and explained that he threatened her and gave her "bad anxiety" and that her mom had already spoken to him before about the way he talked to the student in class, the document read.

The filing shows that the student, along with her mom, met with Bentonville West High School Principal Dr. Jonathon Guthrie the next day.

They say Guthrie told them it seemed like the teacher was being sarcastic, but that the student would be pulled from the class and that he would speak to the teacher. The student's mom reiterated her belief that the teacher still threatened her daughter.

On May 4, according to the complaint, the student was stopped in the hall by her geometry teacher and asked about her being removed from his class.

The complaint goes on to say that the student texted her mom after being approached by her teacher, stating that he "scared her" and that her "heart was pounding."

5NEWS reached out to Bentonville School District for a response.

"We've not seen any filings, but also don't comment on pending litigation," BSD said.

The student's parents mentioned in the lawsuit that they are seeking unspecified damages and other relief in the case.

5NEWS will update this article with details as they become available.

